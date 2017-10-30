Watch: Cavaliers’ Halloween costumes are incredible

A six-foot-eight, 250-pound LeBron James driving the lane is a scary sight in its own right.

Now imagine a six-foot-eight, 250-pound Pennywise chasing you down.

LeBron James threw a Halloween party for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and the four-time MVP dressed up in this remarkably detailed Pennywise costume.

There were some other incredible costumes at the party as well. Isaiah Thomas dressed up as late rapper Eazy-E, Tristan Thompson was Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and Kyle Korver channelled his inner Willy Wonka.

Cruisin’ down the street in my ’64 #EazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 61.6k Likes, 1,105 Comments – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Instagram: “Cruisin’ down the street in my ’64 #EazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017”

That costume contest is going to be quite competitive…