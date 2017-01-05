Watch: Jared Sullinger taking shots before Raptors game vs. Jazz

Out for the entirety of the season so far, Jared Sullinger looks to be getting close to making his Toronto Raptors debut.

Sullinger was seen putting up shots on the Air Canada Centre floor just about an hour before the Raptors tipped off against the Utah Jazz.

Toronto Raptors on Twitter



The 24-year-old has yet to play a single regular-season minute for the Raptors, recovering from surgery on his left foot from an injury he suffered in Toronto’s first pre-season game of the 2016-17 campaign.

Following the surgery Sullinger was forced to move around in a walking boot until late December. He has since made steady progress to finally suit up for the team that gave him a one-year, $6-million contract in the off-season.

While his exact timeline is still unknown, seeing Sullinger taking shots on his home court is an encouraging sign, particularly because the Raptors could use a boost to their front court with Patrick Patterson being forced to miss his third straight game Thursday and no word on when he’ll be able to get back in the lineup.