Will Barton scores 31 in Nuggets’ win over Mavericks

DENVER — Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night.

Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters.

Dallas, which was also short-handed, was led by Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell. They had 15 points apiece, but the loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 13 with just under six minutes remaining, but Denver responded with a 7-0 burst capped by Chandler's reverse layup with 3:30 left to rebuild a 20-point cushion. The Mavericks did not threaten again.

Dallas had plenty of ground to make up after being outscored 30-13 in the second quarter as Denver opened a 59-37 halftime lead. Barton was at the centre of the Nuggets' strong early showing, scoring 19 points in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: G Deron Williams missed a sixth consecutive game since injuring his left big toe but could be getting closer to a return. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said he is hopeful Williams could return "sometime soon. He has a thing with his toe that is an unusual injury because you can play with it, but it's extremely painful. So it's going to be managing comfort and trying to work through it." ... C Andrew Bogut remains sidelined because of a right hamstring strain.

Nuggets: Gallinari missed his third straight game since injuring his groin. ... Mudiay has missed three of the past six games due to lower back issues.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Return home to host Portland on Tuesday.

Nuggets: Embark on a three-game road trip, making their first stop Wednesday night in Atlanta.