Wolves enter draft with Jimmy Butler looming in the distance

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler, right, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves enter the NBA draft on Thursday night with the No. 7 overall pick and a whole lot of options.

The Wolves can stay there and take a player they like to add to an already young and promising core. Or they can use the pick in a package to try to land the kind of veteran help that coach Tom Thibodeau says the team needs to take the next step. One player to keep an eye on is Chicago All-Star Jimmy Butler, who played under Thibodeau .

The Wolves are looking at Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac and Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen among others if they stay at No. 7.

