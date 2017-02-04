Special needs student hits final basket, crowd goes crazy

Norman Senior High School student Lainy Fredrickson.

Well, this was pretty cool.

Norman High School senior Lainy Fredrickson brought the house down at a school basketball game when she scored the final basket in a win over rival Norman North.

With her team up late in the game, Fredrickson entered play and got the final basket of the Tigers’s 59-35 victory. The game was already won, but Fredrickson’s shot still had quite the impact.

After nailing her shot, Fredrickson took a bow and then hugged a cheerleader while the crowd went nuts.

Even the referees, and the Norman North students, seemed thrilled.

Kudos to Fredrickson, her teammates and the coach that put her in.

