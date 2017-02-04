Special needs student hits final basket, crowd goes crazy

Well, this was pretty cool.

Norman High School senior Lainy Fredrickson brought the house down at a school basketball game when she scored the final basket in a win over rival Norman North.

With her team up late in the game, Fredrickson entered play and got the final basket of the Tigers’s 59-35 victory. The game was already won, but Fredrickson’s shot still had quite the impact.

After nailing her shot, Fredrickson took a bow and then hugged a cheerleader while the crowd went nuts.

Even the referees, and the Norman North students, seemed thrilled.

Kudos to Fredrickson, her teammates and the coach that put her in.