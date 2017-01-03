GSOC Canadian Open live: Epping battles Balsdon in Draw 1

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Toronto’s John Epping kicks off his title defence at the Meridian Canadian Open battling Greg Balsdon during Draw 1 action Tuesday night.

Balsdon took two in the fourth end to pull ahead 3-2 at the break.

Balsdon held the hammer in the first and attempted a raise but didn’t get the right angle and missed Epping’s counter to give up a steal. The teams alternated singles in the second and third ends.

Balsdon’s team from Kingston, Ont., qualified for the event by winning the Tour Challenge Tier 2 event two months ago in Cranbrook, B.C.

Elsewhere, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., scored two sets of deuces for a 4-2 lead after four ends playing Saskatoon's Bruce Korte.

American John Shuster has hammer in five tied 4-4 with Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher scored three in the first and two in the fourth to hold a 5-1 advantage against Saskatoon's Steve Laycock. Darren Moulding is playing third on Team Bottcher after Pat Simmons parted ways with the club during the holiday break.

The lone women’s division game of the opening draw is a rematch of last month’s Boost National final. Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson, who captured her first career Grand Slam title, faces off against Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland.

Tirinzoni grabbed a three-ender in four to go ahead 4-1.

Cathy Overton-Clapham is filling in at third again on Team Tirinzoni with Manuela Siegrist still out due to a knee injury.

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and third major of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season. … TV coverage begins Thursday at 11:30 p.m. CT on Sportsnet. … The event features a triple knockout preliminary round where teams must win three games before they lose three in order to qualify for the playoffs. … Winners of the Meridian Canadian Open qualify for the season-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary. … Meridian Canadian Open action resumes Wednesday at 8 a.m. CT. and runs through to Sunday at the Civic Centre in North Battleford.