Bottcher steals Alberta Boston Pizza Cup playoff spot

Brendan Bottcher shoots a stone during the Meridian Canadian Open in North Battleford, Sask. (Anil Mungal)

Brendan Bottcher slipped past Mick Lizmore and into the playoffs at the Alberta Boston Pizza Cup in Westlock.

Bottcher stole a point in the 10th end to edge his former teammate 6-5 in Thursday night’s all-Edmonton team A final at the men’s provincial curling championship.

Bottcher also downed Edmonton’s Ted Appelman 9-3 earlier to make it a two-win Thursday while Lizmore clipped Edmonton’s Charley Thomas 7-6 to reach the A qualifier.

Lizmore now drops to the B side of the triple knockout and will play Edmonton’s James Pahl in the semifinals of the stage. Pahl doubled up on Aaron Sluchinski of Airdrie 6-3 in the evening draw.

Meanwhile, Thomas scored three in the eighth and stole two in the ninth to bounce back and beat Calgary’s Jeremy Harty 9-6 during the evening.

Thomas moves onto the B semifinals and plays Edmonton’s Thomas Scoffin, who defeated Appelman 10-6.

NOTES: One team from the B stage and two from the C side will join Bottcher in the Page playoffs. … The winner of the tournament will represent Alberta at the Tim Hortons Brier running March 4-12 in St. John’s, N.L. … Calgary’s Kevin Koe is not defending the Alberta Boston Pizza Cup as his crew earned the auto-berth to the Brier as the reigning Team Canada. … Watch coverage of the Boston Pizza Cup live Sunday on Sportsnet starting at 11 a.m. MT.