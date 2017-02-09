Bottcher steals Alberta Boston Pizza Cup playoff spot

Brendan Bottcher slipped past Mick Lizmore and into the playoffs at the Alberta Boston Pizza Cup in Westlock.

Bottcher stole a point in the 10th end to edge his former teammate 6-5 in Thursday night’s all-Edmonton team A final at the men’s provincial curling championship.

Bottcher also downed Edmonton’s Ted Appelman 9-3 earlier to make it a two-win Thursday while Lizmore clipped Edmonton’s Charley Thomas 7-6 to reach the A qualifier.

Lizmore now drops to the B side of the triple knockout and will play Edmonton’s James Pahl in the semifinals of the stage. Pahl doubled up on Aaron Sluchinski of Airdrie 6-3 in the evening draw.

Meanwhile, Thomas scored three in the eighth and stole two in the ninth to bounce back and beat Calgary’s Jeremy Harty 9-6 during the evening.

Thomas moves onto the B semifinals and plays Edmonton’s Thomas Scoffin, who defeated Appelman 10-6.

NOTES: One team from the B stage and two from the C side will join Bottcher in the Page playoffs. … The winner of the tournament will represent Alberta at the Tim Hortons Brier running March 4-12 in St. John’s, N.L. … Calgary’s Kevin Koe is not defending the Alberta Boston Pizza Cup as his crew earned the auto-berth to the Brier as the reigning Team Canada. … Watch coverage of the Boston Pizza Cup live Sunday on Sportsnet starting at 11 a.m. MT.