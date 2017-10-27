De Cruz defeats Simmons to stay in the mix at GSOC Masters

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. — Peter de Cruz will play at least another game at the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Masters tournament.

De Cruz avoided early elimination with a 6-2 win over Pat Simmons during Draw 11 Friday morning.

Whether de Cruz (2-2) requires a detour through an evening tiebreaker or advances straight through to Saturday’s quarterfinals will be determined following the results of the remaining round-robin draws later in the day.

“We’re happy,” said de Cruz, who will represent Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics. “Our record in the Slam isn’t that good for qualifying for the playoffs so anytime we have a chance to qualify is good.”

De Cruz, who throws second stones, is backed by fourth Benoit Schwarz, third Claudio Paetz and lead Valentin Tanner. The foursome from Geneva, Switzerland, had a strong shootout during the round-robin, which now has them crossing their fingers.

“We’ve never qualified straight through at 2-2 so hopefully this time a little bit of luck,” de Cruz said.

After de Cruz was forced to a single in the first, he stole a point in the second to grab a 2-0 lead. Simmons, from Moose Jaw, Sask., drew for one in three and Schwarz hit and stuck in four to retake the two-point advantage at 3-1.

The two-time Brier champion Simmons settled for another single in five but that was it for the offence on his side as de Cruz took two in the sixth and swiped another point in seven.

Pat Simmons gives up a steal in 7 & Peter de Cruz wins 6-2 to stay in the mix at the #MastersGSOC #curling pic.twitter.com/AqD7hBAmso — Grand Slam Curling (@grandslamcurl) October 27, 2017

Simmons heads home winless with a 0-4 round-robin record. He joined the Winnipeg-based trio of third Colton Lott, second Kyle Doering and lead Robbie Gordon this season.

In women’s action, Edmonton’s Val Sweeting played the spoiler doubling up on Michelle Englot’s Winnipeg team 8-4. Both squads are out with 1-3 records.

Sweeting posted a 7-0 record to capture September’s Tour Challenge Tier 1 in Regina to start the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season.

Jacqueline Harrison (1-3) of Mississauga finished on a high note defeating Sherry Middaugh (0-4) of Coldwater 7-2 in an all-Ontario battle.

NOTES: The Masters is the second event and first major of the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season. … Round-robin action wraps up Friday afternoon with the quarterfinals and semifinals Saturday and finals set for Sunday. … TV coverage resumes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international).