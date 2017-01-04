Edin, Jacobs & Koe climb to A-finals at GSOC Canadian Open

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — It was a two-win Wednesday for Niklas Edin, Brad Jacobs and Kevin Koe at the Meridian Canadian Open.

The trio made it through to the A-finals of the triple knockout preliminary round at the fourth Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event and third major of the season.

Edin topped Mike McEwen 7-5 during the evening draw in a deuces wild game.

After a busy first-half of the season that saw Edin win five tournaments — including his first two career Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling titles — the Swedish squad took a break over the holidays to rest and catch up. Edin said it felt a little awkward though when the stepped onto the ice this week.

"We’ve been away for a couple weeks now and just needed some time off after a really good fall but it was also a hectic one so we needed some time away and spend some time with family," said Edin, who also counted a 4-3 victory over American Heath McCormick during the afternoon. "Then we got back here for the first practice and it felt like we hadn’t curled in a year, so it took some getting used to.

"We’re still making a few small mistakes but luckily we still got some good results out of it. I hope we can start playing a bit better tomorrow now that we’re used to the ice. We’re back into game mode again, so it feels like we should be able to play a bit better tomorrow."

After splitting singles in the first couple ends, Edin counted his first two-spot in the third. McEwen matched in four and Edin picked up another pair in the fifth to pull back ahead 5-3. The six-time Pinty's GSOC title winner McEwen added another two in six to knot it up again, but Edin kept the pace for another duo that held up for the victory.

Edin credited the see-saw action to the five-rock rule and the style of play for both teams.

"We kind of try to build up for a big score and if that doesn’t work then we bail out," Edin said. "In this case both teams played really well with hammer so both teams were happy to give way a deuce in all of those ends."

Edin will face American John Shuster during Thursday's action for a playoff spot.

It was a tight turnaround for the Winnipeg native McEwen, who had just defeated John Morris of Vernon, B.C., in the previous draw. McEwen (1-1) drops to the B stage of the brackets.

Elsewhere in the evening draw, Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., drew for the winning single in the eighth to clip Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., 5-4.

Jacobs will play Koe after the the reigning world champion from Calgary advanced to the A-finals early with an 8-2 rout over Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., in just five ends.

Koe scored deuces in the first and fourth ends and stole four in the fifth for a commanding six-point lead as Balsdon, the Tour Challenge Tier 2 winner, was limited to a single in the second and a steal of one in three.

In the B stage, sponsor's exemption Bruce Korte of Saskatoon scored three in the sixth and stole one in seven to earn an 9-5 win over Scotland's Kyle Smith. Korte (1-1) stays in the mix in the B-side while Smith slides to C where he must win three straight in order to qualify for the playoffs while another loss means an automatic elimination.

Edmonton's Charley Thomas edged Toronto's John Epping 6-5 in an extra end. Thomas (1-1) stays in B while Epping (0-2) drops to C.

NOTES: TV coverage begins Thursday at 11:30 p.m. CT on Sportsnet. … The event features a triple knockout preliminary round where teams must win three games before they lose three in order to qualify for the playoffs. … Winners of the Meridian Canadian Open earn spots for the season-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary. … Meridian Canadian Open action resumes Thursday at 8 a.m. CT and runs through to Sunday at the Civic Centre in North Battleford.