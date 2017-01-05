Englot, Sweeting steal to reach Canadian Open A-finals

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Michelle Englot completed a 6-5 comeback victory over Briane Meilleur during Draw 6 Thursday at the Meridian Canadian Open.

Englot (2-0) scored two in the seventh and stole one in the eighth to rally back in the all-Winnipeg match and reach the A-finals of the triple knockout preliminary round.

After splitting singles to start, Meilleur stole one in the third when Englot faced two with her last, hit and rolled out and the other counter stuck around untouched. Englot drew for two in the fourth to briefly jump ahead and forced Meilleur to tap for just a point in five to draw level.

Meilleur’s last of the sixth end sailed through the rings, however, she swiped two when Englot couldn’t capitalize as her final rock rolled deep as well finishing at the back of the 12-foot circle. Englot made a double tap for a couple of points in seven to tie it and stole the victory as she sat two and Meilleur was unable to knock them both out.

Englot plays Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the A-finals during Draw 8 (3 p.m. CT) with a playoff spot on the line. Teams must win three games before they lose three in order qualify.

Team Meilleur (1-1) drops to the B brackets.

In other A-semi action, Edmonton's Val Sweeting also pulled out a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over Bingyu Wang of China. Sweeting, the Tour Challenge Tier 1 winner, counted two in the eighth and stole one in the extra end.

Sweeting is set to meet Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., who earned a 6-4 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.

In the B-side brackets, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Anna Sidorova of Russia 7-5 and Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones downed Calgary's Chelsea Carey 8-3.

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and third major of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season. ... TV coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sportsnet. ... The event features a triple knockout preliminary round where teams must win three games before they lose three in order to qualify for the playoffs. ... Winners of the Meridian Canadian Open earn spots for the season-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary.