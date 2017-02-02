Epping secures spot in Ontario Tankard 1-2 Page playoff

Toronto’s John Epping has locked down a spot in the 1-2 Page playoff match at the Recharge with Milk Ontario Men’s Tankard in Cobourg.

Epping surged to defeat defending champ Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene 8-6 Thursday night and climb to a 7-1 record with one round-robin game to go.

After winning six straight to open the tournament, Epping was handed his first loss during the morning draw falling 11-6 to Codey Maus of London.

Epping trailed 5-2 against Howard, however, the three-time Grand Slam champion shook it off erasing the deficit with a three-ender in the fifth end. Howard blanked six and sat shot stone prior to his last in seven, but couldn’t capitalize for two and was held to just the single and a 6-5 lead.

Epping split the rings in eight and made an open hit to score a deuce to finally pull ahead 7-6. His advantage extended in the ninth when Howard looked to peel out Epping’s lone stone in the house for a blank, but wrecked on a guard instead to give up a steal. Howard ran out of rocks in the 10th.

Epping has finished runner-up at the past two provincial championships and looks to capture his first career Ontario Tankard title to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier taking place March 4-12 in St. John's, N.L.

Howard also dropped a 7-6 decision to Greg Balsdon of Kingston on the day. The 16-time Ontario champion Howard is tied with Maus for third place in the round-robin standings with 5-3 records. Maus picked up a second win Thursday defeating Toronto’s Mike Harris 11-6 in the evening draw.

Scott Bailey of Dundas sits in second at 5-2 with back-to-back games scheduled Friday. Bailey doubled up on Mark Bice of Sarnia 6-3 in his lone Thursday match.

Bice bounced back to level his record at 4-4 outlasting Wayne Tuck Jr. of Brantford 7-6. Tuck is also at 4-4 with both teams in the mix tied for fifth as the top four teams advance to the page playoffs.

Balsdon of Kingston still has a chance with a 3-4 record and games against Bailey and Harris on tap.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's Rachel Homan and Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga have gained some separation from the pack in the Ontario Scotties standings.

Both Homan and Harrison moved up to 5-1 records Thursday and appear to be in the clear for the playoffs. Homan scored a 7-5 win over Megan Balsdon of Mississauga during the morning draw and downed Heather Heggestad of Thornhill 9-4 in the evening.

Harrison counted a 7-5 victory against Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater and beat Allison Flaxey of Caledon 7-4. Cathy Auld (3-2) of Dundas also edged Flaxey 7-6.

Flaxey (3-3) and Homan face off in their remaining round-robin match Friday. Only three teams advance on the women's side with the top seed going straight through to Sunday's final.

Julie Tippin of Woodstock (2-3) and Heggestad (2-4) are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, while Middaugh and Balsdon are at the bottom of the table with 1-4 records.

The winner will represent the home province at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts running Feb. 18-26 in St. Catharines.