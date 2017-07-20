Field confirmed for Road to the Roar Curling Pre-Trials

ORLEANS, Ont. – Olympic medallists John Morris and Shannon Kleibrink are two of the headliners in the 28-team field for the Home Hardware Road to the Roar Pre-Trials curling competition.

The Nov. 6-12 event at Summerside’s Credit Union Place will determine the final entries for the Canadian Curling Trials in Ottawa. The Trials winners will represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Morris won gold with skip Kevin Martin at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Kleibrink skipped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy.

For the men’s and women’s draws at the Pre-Trials, teams will be seeded No. 1 through No. 14 based on their 2016-17 rankings, Curling Canada said Thursday in a release. Teams will then be split into two pools of seven for the round-robin competition.

Two rinks from each gender will advance to the Dec. 2-10 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Other notable skips on the men’s side of the Pre-Trials field include Glenn Howard, Brendan Bottcher and Adam Casey. The women’s field includes Tracy Fleury, Sherry Middaugh and Kelsey Rocque.