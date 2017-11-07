Former Brier champion Menard wins opening match at curling pre-trials

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — Former Canadian men’s champion Jean-Michel Menard started his quest for a spot in the Olympic curling trials with an 8-5 win over Brendan Bottcher on Tuesday morning.

Menard’s foursome from the Etchemin Curling Club in Levis, Que., scored three in the seventh end and stole two in the eighth to take control of the match.

Menard, who won the 2006 Brier in Regina, was scheduled to Greg Balsdon in an afternoon draw.

Bottcher, a former world junior champion from Edmonton, looked for his first win in a late draw against William Lyburn.

In other morning results, Charley Thomas edged Lyburn 6-5, Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Colton Flasch 7-2 and Dayna Deruelle upset Pat Simmons 9-5.

In women’s action, Darcy Robertson evened her record at 1-1, stealing a point in the 10th end in a 7-6 win over veteran Krista McCarville.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the crossover playoffs begin Saturday.

There are 14 teams entered in both the men’s and women’s draws. Four teams — two men’s teams and two women’s teams — will qualify for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings next month in Ottawa.

The Roar of the Rings — also known as the Olympic Trials — will determine Canada’s representatives at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.