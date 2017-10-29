GSOC Masters Live Blog: Gushue, Edin clash in men’s final

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. — Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., goes up against defending champ Niklas Edin of Sweden in the Masters men’s final Sunday. Keep it here for live updates.

WATCH NOW ON CBC

5TH END: Our first big miss of the game. Edin crashes on one of his own, opening the door for Gushue to draw for three. GUSHUE 6, EDIN 2.

4TH END: It’s a curling clinic out here. Gushue forces Edin into the draw for just a single. GUSHUE 3, EDIN 2.

3RD END: Well, two can play at that game. After Edin makes a great runback double takeout, Gushue pulls off a double of his own for a deuce to retake the lead. GUSHUE 3, EDIN 1.

2ND END: Just tap it in. Edin pulls a Happy Gilmore to avoid disaster, hitting against five (!) counters to bring things level. GUSHUE 1, EDIN 1.

1ST END: A missed opportunity for Gushue. Opening with hammer, Gushue sat shot rock prior to his last but had to draw to the button for two. It was light and sweepers Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant tried to pull the string but couldn’t get it close enough. GUSHUE 1, EDIN 0.

Gushue has the red rocks fittingly while Edin is throwing the yellow stones in the world championship gold medal rematch.

Coming up is the Masters women’s final between Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul in an all-Manitoba battle. Watch on Sportsnet at 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT and online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international).