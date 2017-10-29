GSOC Masters Live Blog: Jones meets Einarson in women’s final

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. — Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul meet in an all-Manitoba battle Sunday for the Masters women’s championship. Keep it here for live updates.

WATCH ON SPORTSNET & SPORTSNET NOW

6TH END: Click, click but no boom. Einarson looked to raise the quarry of rocks, however, when the dust settled Jones’ shot stone stayed put for the steal. JONES 6, EINARSON 3.

5TH END: Jones for three! After Einarson misses the back one of a double takeout attempt, Jones cashes in with a razor-thin hit by the guards for a trey. JONES 5, EINARSON 3.

4TH END: Another quick draw from Einarson with a come-around to land on the lid held up for a steal with a row of guards blocking entry. Jones promoted a guard but not at the right angle. EINARSON 3, JONES 2.

3RD END: Einarson misses a chance for two again, splitting up the rings but hitting and rolling out on her last. JONES 2, EINARSON 2.

2ND END: Another measurement although this time it goes in the favour of the hammer-holding team. Jones hits to score two and pull ahead. JONES 2, EINARSON 1.

1ST END: Einarson was sharp on the draw pinning to win the hammer to start but couldn’t quite capitalize. Already sitting shot rock in a crowded house, Einarson drew with her last, clicking off of Jones’ stone in the four-foot circle and resting close by. A measurement gave the second shot to Jones. EINARSON 1, JONES 0

Earlier, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 8-4 to capture his ninth career Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling championship. It’s the second consecutive title in the series for Gushue with an undefeated record too after capturing the Tour Challenge Tier 1 in September.