Homan tops Tirinzoni to wrap Players’ Championship round robin

TORONTO — Rachel Homan is looking forward to having a bit of rest right now heading into the WestJet Players’ Championship playoffs.

The Ottawa native closed out round-robin play at the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tournament with a 6-4 set over Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland during Draw 13 Friday night.

Homan advances with a 4-1 record and is not only coming off an undefeated run to the world championship last month she also finished runner-up last week at the Canadian mixed doubles championship.

With singles back and forth to start and Tirinzoni up 2-1 after three, the five-time Grand Slam champ Homan finally found an opening in the fourth end to score a deuce and pull ahead. A steal in the fifth end extended Homan’s lead 4-2.

Tirinzoni settled for another single in six and Homan padded her lead with another pair in seven. Facing two on her last in eight, Homan made a world championship-worthy shot with a rocket through the port to nudge her own and knock out a Tirinzoni stone to secure the win.

It was Homan's second win of the day following a sneaky 6-5 victory earlier over Sweden's Margaretha Sigfridsson. Trailing 3-2, Homan stole back-to-back singles to take the lead after six and swiped two more in the seventh to lead by a couple.

Tirinzoni, who also finished at 4-1, has super spare Cathy Overton-Clapham of Winnipeg back in the lineup at third with Manuela Siegrist still recovering from a knee injury. Overton-Clapham, a four-time Players' winner, also filled in at the Boost National and Meridian Canadian Open and helped Tirinzoni finish runner-up in both events.

Homan has a bit of a break until her quarterfinal match against Edmonton's Val Sweeting on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (Watch on Sportsnet 360).

Elsewhere, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones rolled out to an 8-2 victory over Sweeting.

Although the five-time Players' winner Jones (4-1) didn't start with hammer, she took control of the game to start anyway stealing two points in the first end. Sweeting (3-2) managed to score a deuce in the second to tie it up, but that was the only offence she could get as it was all Jones from there.

It was a difficult third end for Sweeting as she just grazed Jones' pair of stones at the top of the house on her first skip shot and Jones capitalized with an open hit to sit three. Sweeting's last never even made it into the rings and Jones just had to hit the paint to score four.

Sweeting struggled to get back into it and gave up a steal in the fourth end to fall behind by five. Jones made a brilliant draw to bury her stone for shot on the edge of the button during six and Sweeting had to made a tricky shot off a rock in the 12-foot to try and get to the button, but just couldn't quite get there as it spun back at the end for another steal and handshakes.

Sigfridsson played the spoiler scoring three in the eighth and stealing two in the extra end to eliminate China's Bingyu Wang. Both teams ended at 1-4 records.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers lives to play another day crushing Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 11-3 in the men's tiebreaker. Carruthers, who threw 99 percent, cruised out to a four-score in the second, took two in the fourth and wrapped things up with a five-count in the sixth with limiting Laycock to just singles.

Carruthers plays John Morris of Vernon, B.C., in a second tiebreaker. Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., will play in a women's tiebreaker. Both tiebreaker games take place Saturday at 11 a.m. ET (admission is free).

TV coverage resumes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the men’s quarterfinals on CBC and online at Sportsnet NOW.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. … The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. … Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.