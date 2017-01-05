Jacobs, Edin advance to GSOC Canadian Open playoffs

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Brad Jacobs and Niklas Edin are the first past the post and into the playoffs at the Meridian Canadian Open qualifying through the A-side of the triple knockout.

Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doubled up on Calgary’s Kevin Koe 8-4 and Edin, of Sweden, edged American John Shuster 7-6 during the A-finals in Draw 6 Thursday. Both advance with 3-0 records.

The 2014 Olympic gold medallist Jacobs won his second career Grand Slam title last month in his hometown at the Boost National, however, he admitted it sort of feels like a while ago.

“We practised when we could over the holidays, we definitely got a few reps in,” Jacobs said. “But it does kind of feel like it was yesterday when that event happened too because the holidays flew by so we’re probably taking a little bit of confidence and momentum from Sault Ste. Marie even though it was about a month ago.”

Facing two counters apart in the 12-foot circle, Koe drew for just one point in the first end. Koe clipped a guard with his last in the second and Jacobs capitalized to ease his last in for two.

The reigning world champion Koe settled for another single in the third and Jacobs picked up another pair in four. Koe made a tap for two of his own in the fifth end to knot it up 4-4. Jacobs took two again in the sixth and stole in seven when Koe was light on his last to bring out handshakes.

"What can I say? The boys played great. That was a great team effort and a great team performance," Jacobs said. "We were able to force, deuce, force, deuce and that’s ideal. I’m really just pleased with how we played in these first three games and hopefully we can get some momentum going into the playoffs."

Jacobs said it's nice not having to go through a tiebreaker stage like he did in at the Boost National as he heads straight through to Saturday's quarterfinals.

"We were able to sneak through in Sault Ste. Marie, but it's nice to be able to go through A-side and only play three games to qualify," Jacobs said. "We get to rest now and hopefully we can take advantage of that, come out and get in a few rocks and reps in out here, and just continue playing the way we are on Saturday and Sunday."

Koe (2-1) falls to the B-side of the brackets.

In the B brackets, John Morris of Vernon, B.C., took down American Heath McCormick 9-3. Morris scored four in the second, three in the fifth and stole two in the sixth to bring out handshakes. McCormick opened with the hammer and earned two points in the first but was limited to just a single in four from there.

Edmonton's Charley Thomas completed a 5-4 comeback win over Saskatoon's Bruce Korte. Thomas trailed by two points and rallied scoring a deuce in seven and a steal of one in eight.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., upset Ottawa's Rachel Homan big time in a 10-4 rout.

The defending champ Homan started out strong scoring four in the third to lead by three but it was all Scheidegger from there.

"I think we knew the ice well and we talked about that after giving that up [the four in the third], like the spots we didn’t know and so we were able to figure that out," Scheidegger said. "That definitely helped us to score the three points in the next end."

Scheidegger, making her Grand Slam elite-level debut, counted a trio in the fourth to tie it and then rolled away with steals swiping three in the fifth, two in the sixth and another point in the seventh.

"You kind of have like nothing to lose," Scheidegger said. "It’s like well, we might as well go all out because they’re the best team in the world right now. Just play your best and see what can happen."

Homan, who has never missed the playoffs at a Grand Slam event through 18 appearances, drops to the C-side and needs three consecutive wins to avoid elimination.

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and third major of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season. ... Winners of the Meridian Canadian Open earn spots for the season-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary.