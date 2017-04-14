Koe clips Gushue to qualify for Players’ Championship playoffs

TORONTO — Calgary’s Kevin Koe has qualified for the WestJet Players’ Championship playoffs after defeating Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., 4-2 in a Brier final rematch to close out the round robin Friday.

The two teams finished with 3-2 records and will face off again Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Team Koe second Brent Laing said the victory was big for his team as otherwise they’d be right back out on the ice for a tiebreaker.

“I think we’re right in the middle of a bunch of tiebreakers if we don’t get that win that so for us it’s a huge win and we get the night off and get to focus on the quarters,” Laing said. “We get to play them again. Back against Gushue, so it’s always a battle against them. If you can be 50/50 or anywhere near that against those guys you’re doing well.”

Things went sideways for Team Gushue in the third when lead Geoff Walker left the game due to a rib injury. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and second Brett Gallant carried on short-handed.

Gushue topped Koe to win his first career Canadian men's championship last month in his hometown and went 13-0 en route to gold at the worlds in Edmonton.

Koe opened with hammer and drew for two in the second end. Gushue knotted it up with a single in three and a steal in five when Koe faced a pair and clipped the top counter. Third Marc Kennedy had to join Laing and lead Scott Pfeifer to drag in Koe's draw and score a single by an inch in six.

Gushue sat four after his first skip stone in seven, but Koe was able to draw into the button. Gushue looked to run back one of his own, but only chipped Koe's counter, which caught a rock in the back to slow down and stay for shot.

Gushue didn't need to throw his last rock, a familiar case from the worlds, however this time it was because he was down by two and Koe ran him out rocks with his second skip stone.

"We’re really hoping they’re running out of gas here," said Laing, who captured the world title with Koe in 2016. "We all know what it’s like coming here straight from the worlds and the high of winning that and coming to the Players’, which is a huge event but it’s hard to keep going. But I know that they always like to beat us so they’ll play well tomorrow and I’m sure we’ll have another battle. Hopefully down to the last rock and hopefully we have last rock."

Pfeifer is filling in again this week for injured lead Ben Hebert.

Elsewhere, Peter de Cruz of Switzerland needed an extra end to edge Scotland's Kyle Smith 8-6. De Cruz and Smith are also through with 3-2 records.

"We had a really good season and this is the icing on the cake," said de Cruz, who earned the bronze medal Sunday at the worlds. "We’re really happy to be in. It’s a lot of points. It’s a really important catch for us because we need it. We hope to have a good quarterfinal tomorrow and qualify for the last day Sunday."

It wasn't an ideal finish for de Cruz though as Smith held the hammer in eight, down by three, but managed to score the trey to tie it up.

"That’s always the risk. At the beginning of the game you’re probably happy to have hammer in the last end coming home or in the extra in our case," de Cruz said. "We gave up three but that’s life. We managed to refocus straightaway, made two soft peels and it was just a matter of time before we had the win."

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., wrapped up a 4-1 record cruising past Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock 8-3. Jacobs made a double takeout to score four in the first and stole in the second to jump out of the gate with a five-point lead. Laycock couldn't close the gap as the teams alternated singles in three and four. Laycock took two in five and Jacobs matched with a deuce in six.

Laycock (2-3) will play in a tiebreaker this evening against Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers.

Sweden's Niklas Edin (3-2) fended off Toronto's John Epping 6-5. Edin scored three in the third and stole one in three to hold a 4-0 lead. Epping (0-5) cut the deficit in half with a deuce in four. Edin got a single in five and stole in six to reclaim the four-point advantage and Epping scored another deuce in seven to narrow the gap again. Edin got in there for second shot with his last coming home in eight to concede a point but secure the victory.

Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., defeated Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 7-6 in an extra end. Flaxey took two in the sixth and stole one in seven to lead 6-2, but Scheidegger scored four in the eighth to force the extra.

Flaxey (2-3) will play in a tiebreaker while Scheidegger (3-2) is into the quarterfinals.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship wraps up Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET. Watch Draw 13 exclusively online at Sportsnet NOW.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. ... Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.