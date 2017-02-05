Live: Epping takes on Tuck in Ontario Tankard semifinal

Toronto’s John Epping goes up against Wayne Tuck Jr. of Brantford in the Ontario men’s Recharge with Milk Tankard semifinal Sunday in Cobourg.

Tuck stole a point in the first end for a 1-0 lead.

Epping opened with the hammer and was forced to draw to the button, but came down right on top of Tuck’s shot stone in the four-foot circle.

Glenn Howard awaits the winner in the championship game after the Penetanguishene native stole five points over the final two ends to defeat Epping 10-6 in the 1-2 Page playoff Saturday afternoon.

Epping, who has finished runner-up at the past two provincials, went 8-1 through round-robin play to clinch the No. 1 spot in the playoffs.

Howard topped Epping in last year's final to capture his 16th career Tankard title.

Tuck stole a point in the 10th to edge Scott Bailey of Dundas 8-7 to take the 3-4 Page playoff Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's Rachel Homan is set to face Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga in the Ontario Scotties final Sunday afternoon.

Homan, a two-time provincial champion, toppled Cathy Auld of Dundas 9-3 in Saturday morning's semifinal.

Harrison (6-1) fell in her first round-robin game to Julie Tippin of Woodstock before winning six straight to top the table and earn the bye directly to the final.