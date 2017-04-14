McEwen bounces Bottcher from GSOC Players’ Championship

TORONTO — Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen is riding a four-game winning streak into the playoffs at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

McEwen eliminated Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher from the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tournament with a 7-3 win during Draw 10 Friday morning.

After splitting singles to start, McEwen drew for two in the third to pull ahead. The deuce was the difference as it was singles alternating in the following four ends. Bottcher (1-4) held the hammer coming home facing three, but couldn’t pull off the tricky shot to stay in contention.

Team McEwen has won the other three majors in the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling series and is a Players’ Championship away from completing a career Grand Slam.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Kyle Smith edged Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 5-4. Smith and Jacobs have 3-1 records and are through to the next round.

Sweden's Niklas Edin scored four in the second to clip Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 6-5. Laycock settled for a lone point in the first, but couldn't close the gap after Edin's four-spot in two with singles back and forth through the next five ends. Edin looked at a couple on his last in eight and just needed to make one disappear. Both teams hold 2-2 records with one round-robin game to go each.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., climbed to a 3-1 record with a 7-4 victory over China’s Bingyu Wang (1-3).

Scheidegger earned a stunning 7-2 victory Thursday evening over Rachel Homan to snap the world champ's 17-game win streak by stealing five points in three ends.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship continues Friday at Noon ET with TV coverage on Sportsnet and online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) and gsoc.yaretv.com (international).

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. ... Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.