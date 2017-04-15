Players’ Championship Live: Fleury faces Hasselborg in quarters

TORONTO — Tracy Fleury takes on Anna Hasselborg in Saturday’s quarterfinals action at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Hasselborg has the hammer coming home in the eighth end tied 5-5.

Watch on Sportsnet 360, online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international)

Fleury faced a pair in the four-foot circle and rubbed and rolled off with her last to give up a steal of two. After Hasselborg hit a guard with her last in two, Fleury took the lead on a draw for three.

Hasselborg blanked the third end and made a tap for two in the fourth to go up again. Fleury made a great one in the fifth running back two rocks and then pinballing the others to get her single to tie it.

Singles back-and-forth in six and seven kept things tight heading into the final frame.

Fleury, of Sudbury, Ont., topped the table with a 4-1 round-robin record and a superior draw-to-the-button shootout score over the course of the week.

Hasselborg, from Sweden, needed an extra-end win over Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., in Saturday morning's tiebreaker round to qualify for the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones meets Eve Muirhead of Scotland in a rematch of last year's final. Muirhead topped Jones for her third Players' title in four years at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Jones stole back-to-back ends to pull into the lead 6-4.

Jones gave up a steal of one in the first and bounced back with a three-count in the second.

Muirhead drew for two in the third and stole one in four when Jones made a double raise but missed hitting the third to bump out Muirhead's counter as it went through the house. Jones got her single in the fifth to tie it and stole one in six as Muirhead's last came right down on top of Jones's counter that stayed for shot rock. Muirhead's last in six rolled heavy for another steal.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan faces Edmonton's Val Sweeting. Homan holds the hammer in the seventh end tied 2-2 after giving up a steal of one in the sixth.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., goes up against Switzerland Silvana Tirinzoni, who is up 4-3 with hammer in seven.

Tirinzoni settled for a single in the second and stole two in the third when Scheidegger hit and rolled too far. Scheidegger counted a couple in the fourth to get on the board.

Scheidegger stole the final end to edge Tirinzoni for the Meridian Canadian Open title in January.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth and final major of the season. It’s also the penultimate event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season with the winners earning berths to the year-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup. … The Rogers Grand Slam Cup, awarded to the overall season champions, will also be awarded following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship.