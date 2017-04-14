Players’ Championship Live: Gushue clashes with Koe

TORONTO — It’s the final round-robin draw in the men’s division at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., goes up against Calgary’s Kevin Koe in a rematch of the Brier final.

Koe has the hammer in the sixth end tied 2-2. Team Gushue lead Geoff Walker left the game during the third end due to a rib injury.

Watch on Sportsnet, online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international)

Koe drew for two in the second end and Gushue knotted it up with a single in three and a steal in five when Koe faced a pair and clipped the top counter.

Gushue topped Koe to win his first career Canadian men's championship and went 13-0 en route to gold at the worlds.

Gushue holds a 3-1 record in the tournament and has secured a playoff spot while Koe (2-2) can win to get in or need a tiebreaker.

Elsewhere, Peter de Cruz (2-2) of Switzerland is up 5-2 against Scotland's Kyle Smith (3-1). Smith has hammer in six.

Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs (3-1) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., leads 6-3 with hammer in six in playing Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock (2-2). Jacobs made a double takeout to score four in the first. Jacobs stole in the second to make it 5-0. The teams alternated singles in three and four and Laycock took two in five.

Toronto’s own John Epping (0-4) plays Niklas Edin (2-2) of Sweden. Edin is up 6-2 with Epping holding the hammer in seven.

Casey Scheidegger (3-1) of Lethbridge, Alta., clashes with Allison Flaxey (1-3) of Caledon, Ont., in the lone women’s division match of the draw. Flaxey scored two in the sixth to extend her lead to 5-2.

Flaxey needs a win to stay in contention.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players' Championship wraps up Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

NOTES: The WestJet Players' Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players' Championship.