Players’ Championship Live: Homan faces Scheidegger in Draw 9

TORONTO — Reigning world champ Rachel Homan faces Casey Scheidegger during Draw 9 action Thursday night at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Homan has the hammer in the fifth end tied 2-2.

Watch on Sportsnet 360 & online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international)

After splitting singles to start, the Canadian Open winner Scheidegger looked to make a tricky raise to punch out Homan’s shot stone, but didn’t get the right angle and gave up a steal. Scheidegger bounced back in four with a great tap at the back of the four-foot circle to knot it up.

Homan, of Ottawa, holds a 2-0 record in the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling major while Scheidegger, of Lethbridge, Alta., is at 1-1.

Elsewhere, Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (3-0) got one in the fourth end to take a 3-2 lead against Allison Flaxey (1-2) of Caledon, Ont.

Reigning world champ Brad Gushue (3-0) of St. John’s goes up against Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen (2-1) in men's division action. Gushue has hammer in five tied 2-2.

Elite 10 winner John Morris (0-3) of Vernon, B.C., has hammer in five tied 3-3 with Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (1-2). Morris needs a victory to stay in playoff contention as he's also in the chase for an Olympic Trials spot based on points.

Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers climbed to a 2-2 record after hammering Calgary's Kevin Koe 9-1 in only four ends. Carruthers opened with the hammer and jumped out with a five-spot in the first. Koe (2-2) was forced to just a single in the second. Carruthers matched in the following end to reclaim the five-point advantage and Koe called it a night early after giving up a steal of three.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship continues Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET with TV coverage resuming at Noon ET.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. ... Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.