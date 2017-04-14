Players’ Championship Live: Jones meets Sweeting in Draw 13

TORONTO — Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones takes on Edmonton’s Val Sweeting to wrap up round-robin action Friday night at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Jones scored four in the third, stole one in four and another in five to pull away for an 8-2 win.

Watch online at Sportsnet NOW

After trading pairs of points to start, Jones pounced in three. Sweeting just grazed Jones’ stones at the top of the house on her first skip stone. Jones made an open hit to sit three. Sweeting’s last never even made it into the rings and Jones just had to hit the paint to score her four.

Both teams are in the playoffs with 3-1 records.

Elsewhere, reigning world champ Rachel Homan (3-1) of Ottawa is up 4-3 with hammer in the seventh end playing Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (4-0). Homan drew for two in the fourth to pull ahead and stole one in five to lead 4-2. Tirinzoni settled for another single in six.

China’s Bingyu Wang (1-3) goes up against Margaretha Sigfridsson of Sweden (0-4). Sigfridsson leads 4-3 with Wang holding the hammer in seven.

If Wang wins, she will play double defending champ Eve Muirhead of Scotland in a tiebreaker Saturday morning. If she loses, Muirhead is in straight to the quarterfinals.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers lives to play another day crushing Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 11-3 in the men's tiebreaker. Carruthers, who threw 99 percent, cruised out to a four-score in the second, took two in the fourth and wrapped things up with a five-count in the sixth.

Carruthers plays John Morris of Vernon, B.C., Saturday morning in a second tiebreaker.

TV coverage resumes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the men’s quarterfinals on CBC and online at Sportsnet NOW.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. … The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. … Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.