Players’ Championship Live: Jones takes on Hasselborg

TORONTO — Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones takes on Anna Hasselborg of Sweden during Draw 11 action Friday at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Jones is up 3-2 and has the hammer in the fifth end.

Watch Draw 11 live on Sportsnet, online at SN NOW (Canada) & gsoc.yaretv.com (international)

The five-time Players’ champ Jones made it through a narrow port to tap a counter and count two. The teams traded singles in two and three and Jones (2-1) forced Hasselborg (2-2) to another lone point in four.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Eve Muirhead holds a 5-3 with hammer in four on Michelle Englot and her team from Winnipeg.

Muirhead needs the win at 1-3 while Englot (0-4) has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Muirhead is the double defending champion and has won the Players’ title three times in the previous four seasons.

Elsewhere, Margaretha Sigfridsson (0-3) of Sweden scored three in the third to go up 4-1 on reigning world champ Rachel Homan (2-1) of Ottawa.

Edmonton’s Val Sweeting (3-0) has hammer in four down 4-0 to Tracy Fleury (3-1) of Sudbury, Ont. Fleury took one in the first, stole a point in the second and two in the third.

John Morris (1-3) and his Vernon, B.C., team scored four in the second and stole one in three to hold a commanding 5-0 lead on Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers (2-2) in the lone men’s division match of the draw.

The Elite 10 winner Morris is looking to surpass Steve Laycock in points for the final guaranteed Olympic Trials spot.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship continues Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage on Sportsnet and online at Sportsnet NOW and gsoc.yaretv.com.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. … The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. … Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.