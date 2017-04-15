Players’ Championship Live: Koe, Gushue collide in quarterfinals

TORONTO — Calgary’s Kevin Koe and Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., collide for a second round during Saturday’s quarterfinals of the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Gushue holds the hammer in the sixth end leading 4-1.

Watch on CBC or online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international)

Koe rubbed just enough of a guard with his first skip stone in the second end to open the door for Gushue to split the rings. After Koe hit and rolled, Gushue bumped it out to score his deuce.

Gushue stole a point in the third as Koe attempted a double with his shooter hitting off one, but it rolled under the other. Koe had an opportunity to make a difficult double for a deuce, but jammed the first to concede another one.

Facing two staggered, Koe popped them both loose but his shooter rolled into the rings and didn't have enough gas to go out as it stayed for a single.

Koe clipped Gushue on Friday to finish the round robin. Team Gushue lead Geoff Walker left the match during the third end with a rib injury.

Gushue topped Koe just over a month ago in the Brier final to win his first career Canadian men's curling championship and then went on to capture gold at the worlds with a perfect 13-0 record in Edmonton.

Elsewhere, Mike McEwen scored two in the second and is up 3-2 with hammer in six playing Reid Carruthers in an all-Winnipeg battle. Carruthers takes the hammer in the fifth.

Scotland's Kyle Smith holds the hammer in the sixth end tied 4-4 with Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Jacobs has hammer in five.

Sweden's Niklas Edin put a pair on the board in two and is ahead 3-1 on Peter de Cruz of Switzerland. De Cruz has the hammer in the sixth end.

NOTES: The WestJet Players' Championship is the fourth and final major of the season. It's also the penultimate event of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season with the winners earning berths to the year-ending Humpty's Champions Cup. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup, awarded to the overall season champions, will also be awarded following the conclusion of the WestJet Players' Championship.