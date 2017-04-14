Players’ Championship Live: McEwen, Bottcher battle in Draw 10

TORONTO — Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen meets Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher in their final round-robin match Friday at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Bottcher holds the hammer in the second end trailing 1-0.

McEwen (3-1) sat shot stone prior to his last and looked to angle in a guard for more, but didn’t get the right path and hit it on the wrong side.

Team McEwen has won the other three majors in the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling series and is a Players' Championship away from completing a career Grand Slam. Bottcher (1-3) needs a victory in order to remain in contention.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Kyle Smith (2-1) took two in the first to lead 2-0 versus Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs (3-0) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock (2-1) is up 1-0 after one playing Sweden's Niklas Edin (1-2).

Casey Scheidegger (2-1) of Lethbridge, Alta., has hammer in two of a scoreless game with China’s Bingyu Wang (1-2) in the lone women’s division game of the draw.

Scheidegger is coming off of a stunning 7-2 victory over world champ Rachel Homan in Thursday's evening draw stealing five points in three ends.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship continues Friday at Noon ET with TV coverage on Sportsnet and online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) and gsoc.yaretv.com (international).

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. ... Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.