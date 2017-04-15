Players’ Championship Live: Morris, Carruthers clash in tiebreaker

TORONTO — John Morris and his Vernon, B.C., team collide with Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers in the tiebreaker draw Saturday morning at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Carruthers opens with the hammer.

KEEP IT HERE FOR UPDATES

The winner faces top-seed Mike McEwen of Winnipeg in the men’s quarterfinals. The other three playoff matches are set with Brad Jacobs vs. Kyle Smith, Gushue vs. Kevin Koe and Niklas Edin vs. Peter de Cruz.

The Elite 10 winner Morris looks to surpass Steve Laycock on the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) points standing in order to clinch a direct berth to the Olympic Trials.

It's the final event of the season as a whole for Team Carruthers as their skip, along with Team Homan's Joanne Courtney, will represent Canada later this month at the world mixed doubles championship. Carruthers will miss out on defending the season-ending Humpty's Champions Cup, however, the other three will move up in the lineup and new alternate/adviser Craig Savill is planning to play lead.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg goes up against Masters champ Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., in the women's tiebreaker game.

Flaxey has hammer to start.

The victor takes on top-seed Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., in the women's quarterfinals. The other three playoff games are Rachel Homan vs. Val Sweeting, Jennifer Jones vs. Eve Muirhead and Silvana Tirinzoni vs. Casey Scheidegger.

The men's quarterfinals are Saturday at 3 p.m. ET (CBC) with the women's quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet 360). Watch both draws online at Sportsnet NOW (Canada) or gsoc.yaretv.com (international).

NOTES: The WestJet Players' Championship is the fourth and final major of the season. It's also the penultimate event of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season with the winners earning berths to the year-ending Humpty's Champions Cup. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup, awarded to the overall season champions, will also be awarded following the conclusion of the WestJet Players' Championship.