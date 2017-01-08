Scheidegger shocks Sweeting to reach Canadian Open final

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Casey Scheidegger has done it again at the Meridian Canadian Open.

Scheidegger won her third consecutive game of the day stunning Val Sweeting 7-3 to reach the women’s final in her first career elite Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event.

The Lethbridge, Alta., native Scheidegger will face Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland, who topped Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg with a 7-4 victory.

WATCH SUNDAY ON SPORTSNET AT 4 P.M. ET / 1 P.M. PT

Scheidegger started the day defeating Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque in the C-qualifiers and then upset six-time Pinty's GSOC winner Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in the quarterfinals.

It's Team Scheidegger lead Stephanie Enright's time to shine after watching her brother, Team Gushue lead Geoff Walker, win five Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling titles.

"It's been kind of surreal," Enright said. "It's our first Slam and I've watched my brother on TV over and over. I've watch my future sister-in-law [Team Rocque's Laura Crocker] on TV. It's awesome just to get here and now we're getting on a roll so that feels really good."

Walker said it's really cool to look one sheet over and see his sister reach the final.

"For them to come to their first actual Grand Slam, the main field, and make the final, that's pretty exciting," said Walker, who will play in the men's final against Niklas Edin of Sweden. "I'm pretty proud of her."

The reigning Tour Challenge Tier 1 champ Sweeting blanked the opening stanza, but gave up a steal of three in the second when her last rolled heavy.

Sweeting struggled again in the third end looking to angle raise tap one of her own but came up light and off the mark as Scheidegger swiped two more points in the third. Sweeting conceded another in four to fall behind 6-0 at the break.

The Edmonton native Sweeting snapped the shutout taking two in the fifth and the teams alternated singles in six and seven.

"Sweeting is always a good team and we always know it's going to be a battle," Enright said. "I've played them quite a bit over the years because I've played in Edmonton more than the girls have so we knew it was going to be a good game and we'd have to come out playing hard. We did and we got some breaks."

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and third major of the 2016-17 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season. ... TV coverage resumes Sunday at Noon ET on CBC with the men's final. ... Winners of the Meridian Canadian Open earn spots for the season-ending Humpty’s Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary.