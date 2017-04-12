World champs Gushue, Homan climb to 2-0 at Players’ Championship

TORONTO — Recently crowned world champs Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan moved up to 2-0 records Wednesday night at the WestJet Players’ Championship.

Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., fended off John Morris of Vernon, B.C., 6-4 while the Ottawa native Homan also survived an intense showdown with a frantic 8-5 win over Ontario rival Allison Flaxey of Caledon.

It was a good start for Gushue, who opened with the hammer and made a draw to score three in the first frame. Team Morris clawed right back in the second fourth Jim Cotter making a soft takeout to score two.

Gushue settled for a single in the third end, drawing against four counters, and appeared to pull away stealing points in consecutive ends to hold a 6-2 advantage after five.

The Elite 10 winner Morris (0-2) settled for a single in the sixth end and swiped in seven as Gushue made a tricky runback double to concede one, but retained the hammer coming home. Gushue didn't need to throw his last rock of the game, however, as Cotter nudged his other stone in the house a bit too far and couldn't sit two.

Morris also fell to Calgary's Kevin Koe earlier in the day and needs to turn on the jets as his team is in a fight for an Olympic Trials spot based on points.

Meanwhile, Flaxey (1-1) started with hammer in the game against Homan, but couldn't capitalize and just got a single in the first. The teams alternated deuces in two and three to keep pace and Homan took one in the fourth to tie it 3-3 at the break. Flaxey retook the lead in five splitting the rings to set up the score for another couple.

Homan went from two-down to two-up with a four-score in the sixth and stole one in seven to lead by three. Still, she had to pull of a double in eight or else Flaxey would have had an open draw for the win.

It was a rematch of the Masters final from October where Flaxey topped Homan to capture her first career Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling title.

Elsewhere, Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., also climbed to a 2-0 record by holding on for a 7-5 win over Niklas Edin of Sweden. Edin, who won silver at the world championship Sunday, now has a 1-1 record.

Winnipeg's Mike McEwen scored four in the fifth end to close out an 8-1 victory early over Calgary's Kevin Koe. McEwen was in control taking two in the first and stealing singles in two and three while limiting Koe to just one point in the fourth end.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher took down Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-2. McEwen, Koe, Bottcher and Carruthers are all level at 1-1 records.

Round-robin action at the WestJet Players’ Championship continues Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. TV coverage begins Thursday at Noon ET on Sportsnet and online at Sportsnet NOW.

NOTES: The WestJet Players’ Championship is the fourth major and sixth event of the 2016-17 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season and runs through to Sunday at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. ... The Rogers Grand Slam Cup will be awarded to the overall season champions following the conclusion of the WestJet Players’ Championship. ... Winners of the WestJet Players’ Championship will earn berths to the Humpty’s Champions Cup running April 25-30 in Calgary.