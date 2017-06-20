Lappertient challenging Cookson for UCI presidency

PARIS — David Lappertient has formally challenged Brian Cookson for the presidency of the International Cycling Union.

Lappertient, a UCI vice-president from France, says he has entered the Sept. 21 election ahead of a Wednesday deadline for candidates.

The 44-year-old European Cycling Union leader says the UCI under Cookson’s leadership since 2013 "failed to meet the challenges" of road cycling.

Since Cookson this month said he would stand for re-election for a second and final four-year term, his previous role leading British Cycling has been questioned. The government-funded UK Sport agency said it failed to act on warnings that British elite cyclists faced a culture of fear and bullying from coaches.

The UCI election is in Bergen, Norway, on the sidelines of the road world championships.