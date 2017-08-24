Argos’ DeVier Posey returning to Argos offence vs. Calgary

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DeVier Posey (85) fights off by the Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose (9). (Patrick Doyle/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts are getting another offensive weapon back.

Receiver DeVier Posey will be in Toronto’s lineup Saturday night when it visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Posey had been on the six-game injured list with a lower-body ailment.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Posey had 19 catches for 280 yards and two TDs in Toronto’s first three games.

Posey was second in CFL receiving yards at the time of his injury.

