B.C. Lions re-sign WR Nick Moore to one-year extension

SURREY, B.C. — The B.C. Lions signed receiver Nick Moore on Thursday to a contract extension through the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old from Westerville, Ohio, was set to become a free agent Tuesday.

Moore returned to the Lions prior to last season after signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following the 2013 campaign.

He had 15 catches for 205 yards in four games for B.C., but tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while celebrating his only touchdown of the year July 16.

"Nick is a gifted receiver who gives our offence valuable depth and experience," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "He's on track to be at full speed for training camp and we look forward to his return."

In parts of six CFL seasons, the University of Toledo product has 245 catches for 3,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 57 games. Moore's best year was in 2013 with B.C. when had 73 receptions for 1,105 yards and six TDs.

The return of Moore could be big for the Lions with Bryan Burham, who ranked fourth in the CFL with 1,392 receiving yards last season, still unsigned heading into the start of free agency.