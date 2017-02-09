Blue Bombers sign veteran defensive end Okpalaugo to two-year deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo to a two-year contract Thursday.

The six-foot-six, 250-pound Okpalaugo returns to the CFL after signing with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in February 2016. He spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, starting 35-of-36 games and registering 22 sacks.

"I know it sounds cliche, but we got our guy," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "We have had Tristan targeted for quite some time now, and to finally secure him is a great thing for us.

"He’s a game-changing football player, there’s no question about it, and we are excited to see what he will bring to our defence. With the signing of Tristan and addition of (receiver) Kenny Stafford last month, we were able to secure two players we had targeted as free agents and that we feel could improve our roster immensely."