Eskimos promote receivers coach Walch to offensive co-ordinator

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos promoted Carson Walch to offensive co-ordinator on Wednesday and announced that the rest of the team’s coaching staff will return for the 2017 season under head coach Jason Maas.

Walch was the receivers coach and pass game co-ordinator last season.

Maas handled the offensive co-ordinator role in addition to his head coaching duties last year.

The Eskimos finished with a 10-8 record and were eliminated by the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division final.