Jones replaces Austin as head coach of winless Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Kent Austin. (Chris Young/CP)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vice-president of football operations Kent Austin will no longer serve as head coach of the CFL team.
He has appointed assistant coach June Jones to take over head coaching duties.
The Ticats are 0-8 this season.

