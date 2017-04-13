Offensive lineman Senior remains atop CFL Scouting Bureau’s top-20 list

TORONTO — Justin Senior will head into the 2017 CFL draft as the top-ranked prospect.

The Mississippi State offensive lineman was atop the CFL Scouting Bureau’s final top-20 prospects list prior to the Ma7 draft. It’s a position the Montreal native has assumed since the first list was released last December.

But any team selecting Senior likely will have to wait for him, as he is expected to be taken in the NFL draft later this month.

Ottawa native Eli Ankou, a defensive lineman from UCLA, moved up one spot to No. 2 while Geoff Gray of Winnipeg, an offensive lineman from Manitoba, moved up two positions to No. 3.

McMaster receiver Danny Vandervoort, a native of Barrie, Ont., is at No. 4 -- an increase of three positions -- while Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie of Brampton, Ont., moved up six positions to No. 5 overall.

Rounding out the top-10 are Maine linebacker Christophe Mulumba of Montreal; Laval tight end Antony Auclair of Notre Dame des Pins, Que.; Idaho offensive lineman Mason Woods of Port Coquitlam, B.C.; Carleton receiver Nathaniel Behar of London, Ont.; and Bethune-Cookman offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek.