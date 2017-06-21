Redblacks extend GM Marcel Desjardins, coach Rick Campbell

The Ottawa Redblacks announced Wednesday they’ve extended the contracts of GM Marcel Desjardins and coach Rick Campbell through the 2020 CFL season.

Desjardins and Campbell have been with the team since its expansion season in 2014. With them at the helm, Ottawa went 8-9-1 last year and won the Grey Cup.

“The results speak for themselves,” Jeff Hunt, president of the team’s parent company, OSEG Sports, said in a release.

“Marcel and Rick have taken the team to the Grey Cup championship game in each of the last two seasons. They’ve shown exemplary skills assembling and leading our football operations department and making the Redblacks a model franchise in the CFL. Having stability in both of these roles is a tremendous asset to have – we’re proud of their work and delighted that they’ll both be with us for at least the next four seasons.”

The Redblacks open the 2017 season at home with a Grey Cup rematch against the Calgary Stampeders at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.