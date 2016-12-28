Roughriders sign defensive back Gainey to contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed international defensive back Ed Gainey to a contract extension through the 2019 season Wednesday.

The five-foot-11, 193-pound Gainey had 49 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, three interceptions and a 51-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in 17 games this season.

Gainey, entering his sixth CFL campaign, has 117 tackles, 32 special-teams tackles and five interceptions in 60 regular-season games with Montreal, Hamilton and Saskatchewan.