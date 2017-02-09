Shamawd Chambers back with Eskimos after release by Riders

EDMONTON — Shamawd Chambers returned to the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday.

The veteran receiver re-signed with the Eskimos after being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Chambers began his CFL career with Edmonton, registering 112 catches for 1,234 yards and seven TDs over four seasons.

The six-foot-three, 219-pound Chambers was named the top Canadian in Edmonton’s Grey Cup win over Ottawa in 2015 before signing with Saskatchewan. The native of Markham, Ont., had 25 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown with the Riders.

Edmonton also signed American defensive end Marcus Howard to a contract extension. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

Howard started eight of the 11 games he appeared in last year, registering 10 tackles and seven sacks. The six-year veteran has spent his entire CFL career in Edmonton.