Sportsnet650 is a proud media sponsor of the SOS Children’s Village BC International Foster Awards Gala 2017!

Thursday, November 23

6:00PM

Law Courts Inn – 800 Smithe Street Vancouver

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets

CLICK HERE for more event details

Keynote speech by Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons

SOS Children’s Village BC – International Foster Awards Gala recognizes leadership and success in foster care. It celebrates inspiring former foster children who have triumphed over adversity. It raises money to help current foster children in dire need. The gala is a festive and magical evening in Downtown Vancouver at the spectacular Law Courts Inn, featuring a delicious sit-down buffet dinner and dessert, with glasses of fine wines and craft beer by donation.

With 200 guests attending, the evening features live entertainment, exciting live and silent auctions, a 50/50 draw, a trip raffle, and a little surprise from SOS Villages around the world – a perfect way to kick off the holiday season in style, and for a great cause.

Few people exemplify the qualities of personal excellence, teamwork, community leadership, and overcoming the odds better than CFL legend Michael “Pinball” Clemons, the keynote speaker for the gala. With boundless energy, Pinball’s talks centre on the potential for each of us to achieve anything we set our minds to. Unabashedly emotional and impactful, he shows audiences how to put heart into everything they do.

The most rewarding part of the evening is that net proceeds go directly to SOS Children’s Village BC’s programs and homes for local foster children, and for youth who have aged out of care at 19 years old and are struggling with homelessness.

Follow @SOSBCVillage on Twitter for more details.