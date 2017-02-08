Tiger-Cats re-sign offensive lineman Xavier Fulton to two-year deal

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Kevin Elliott (84) celebrates with teammate Xavier Fulton (58) after scoring a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/CP)

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed offensive lineman Xavier Fulton to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Fulton, 30, split last season between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Tiger-Cats.

He started 14 regular-season games and the East Division semifinal at left tackle.

The six-foot-four 300-pound native of Flossmoor, Il., has made 79 starts over five CFL seasons.

