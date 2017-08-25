Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
49ers release LB Ahmad Brooks after eight seasons with team
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead is brought down with the ball by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Tony Avelar/AP)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have released outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks after eight seasons with the team.
The Niners cut Brooks on Friday because they determined he would not make the roster and wanted to give him a head start on finding a new team.
The 33-year-old Brooks signed with San Francisco in 2008 and was the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster. He had 51 1/2 sacks in 131 career games with the Niners and helped the team make three straight trips to the NFC title game from 2011-13.
Brooks was tied for the team lead with six sacks last season.
Eli Harold had passed Brooks on the depth chart and will start at linebacker. Harold had three sacks last season.