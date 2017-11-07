49ers sign DB Antone Exum Jr.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive back Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

San Francisco placed offensive lineman Garry Gilliam on injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday to make room on the roster.

Exum played 27 games for Minnesota after being drafted in the sixth round in 2014. He spent all of last season on injured reserve and was waived by the Vikings in September.

The Niners are short-handed in the secondary after safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward both suffered season-ending broken arms.