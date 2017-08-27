Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bears receiver Cameron Meredith carted off with injured knee
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) is taken from the field after being injured on a run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Zaleski/AP)
NASHVILLE — Chicago wide receiver Cameron Meredith has been carted off the field after hurting his left knee late in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans.
Meredith made a 16-yard catch Sunday when he was hit by Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien. Meredith’s left foot appeared to catch in the grass when hit in the leg by Cyprien, and the receiver immediately went down.
Trainers put a brace on Meredith’s leg before lifting him onto a cart that took him off the field.
Meredith led the Bears with 66 catches for 888 yards last season and tied for the team-high with four touchdown receptions.
The Bears say long snapper Patrick Scales also is out with an injured knee.