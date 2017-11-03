Bills’ Richie Incognito on Thursday night games: ‘They suck’

After a disappointing showing in a 34-21 loss to the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito sounded off on Thursday Night Football.

“They suck,” Incognito told reporters after the game. “They throw a wrench in our schedule. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this.”

“As physical as this game is, as much work and preparation that goes into this, to force us to play games on four-day weeks, it’s completely unfair and bulls—. The league makes money off it, and that’s all they care about anyway.”

Coming off an impressive 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the Bills were uncharacteristically sloppy against the division rival Jets on the short turnaround. With a chance to overtake New England for the AFC East lead, Buffalo turned the ball over three times (equalling their season total prior to Thursday), committed 11 penalties for 99 yards (their most this season), and were dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

To be fair, the Jets were forced to play on the same short week after falling to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. However, New York played both games at home.

The NFL debuted Thursday Night Football in 2006, airing eight games in the second half of the season in the leadup to the post-season. Since then the league has expanded the broadcasts to 14 regular-season contests.