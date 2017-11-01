Bills, Saints betting favourites in NFL Week 9 divisional matchups

Divisional matchups highlight the NFL Week 9 schedule starting on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills aim for a third straight victory as they visit the New York Jets as 3.5-point favourites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bills are coming off a pair of home victories, capped by last week’s 34-14 victory over Oakland as 1.5-point chalk. However, Buffalo has struggled on the road, going 4-11 straight up in its past 15 ahead of Thursday night’s Bills vs. Jets betting matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Buffalo is 1-4 SU and against the spread run as a road favourite, including a 30-10 loss to the Jets as 3.5-point chalk on New Year’s Day to close out the 2016 NFL schedule. The Bills are also 1-2 SU and 1-1-1 ATS on the road this season, and have tallied a meagre 13 points per game over their past four road outings.

While the 5-2 Bills look to pull even with idle New England atop the AFC East standings, the Jets hope to end to a three-game SU slide that has dropped them into the division basement.

The Jets have averaged 20 points per game while going 2-2 SU at home, but are undefeated ATS in five home dates and their past six overall. The total has finished OVER in three of New York’s past five and is 4-2 in the Jets’ past six home games when it’s pegged at 43 or higher.

In other NFL Week 9 betting action, NFC South rivals clash as the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons as 2-point chalk, while the New Orleans Saints vie for a sixth straight SU victory in their date with the sagging Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 7-point home favourites.

The Saints have claimed victory by at least nine points in five straight wins to take over top spot in the NFC South, while the Buccaneers are winless ATS in six straight and ride a four-game SU losing streak.

The Falcons halted a four-game SU slide with last week’s 25-20 win over the Jets as 6.5-point road chalk, but are winless ATS in four straight. The Panthers return home following a 17-3 win at Tampa Bay as 1.5-point underdogs, but are winless at home in two SU and three ATS.

As well, the Houston Texans battle the struggling the Indianapolis Colts as 13-point home favourites in AFC South action, and the Arizona Cardinals visit the winless San Francisco 49ers as 2.5-point chalk in an NFC West clash. The Green Bay Packers then host the Detroit Lions as 2.5-point underdogs in a meeting of NFC North rivals on Monday Night Football.

