Brees leads Saints past Bears for fifth straight win

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 passes for 299 yards against a Bears defence that ranked sixth against the pass, and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 20-12 Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara each ran for touchdowns for New Orleans (5-2). Ingram finished with 99 yards from scrimmage, including 75 on the ground, but his two late fumbles kept the Bears in the game into the final minutes. Kamara had 76 yards from scrimmage — 48 receiving.

The Saints were threatening to score twice in the fourth quarter when the Bears stripped the ball from Ingram. Chicago converted the first fumble into its only touchdown with 3:43 to go on Tarik Cohen’s short dive over a pile of players at the goal line. The second turnover occurred with a little more than two minutes left on the Bears 30, but Chicago was unable to get a first down as rookie Mitchell Trubisky’s fourth-and-1 pass fell incomplete.

Chicago had one more chance to tie after Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with 1:35 left, but an interception by Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore ended that threat.

Trubisky completed 14 of 32 passes for 164 yards in his fourth start for the Bears (3-5). Chicago’s Jordan Howard had 102 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Chicago had a TD overturned on video review after Zach Miller’s 25-yard catch, during which the tight end’s left leg bent unnaturally as he landed. As Miller was carted off the field with an apparently serious knee injury, officials ruled that replayed showed the ground caused the ball to loosen in Miller’s grasp as his upper body crashed to the turf — after his knee had given out.

INJURIES

For the Bears, in addition to Miller’s knee injury, Chicago right guard Kyle Long left the game with a hand injury. Cornerback Prince Amukamara had an apparent lower body injury in the second quarter but was able to walk to the sideline on his own and returned.

UP NEXT

Bears: Chicago gets its bye week before hosting Green Bay on Nov. 12.

Saints: Stay in New Orleans to play their second NFC South Division opponent this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.