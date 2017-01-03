Brock Osweiler will start Saturday’s wild-card game for Texans

HOUSTON — Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Saturday in their wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Bill O’Brien announced the decision on Tuesday with Tom Savage, who had started the past two games, still recovering from a concussion he suffered on Sunday.

Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched on Dec. 18 against Jacksonville after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

But Osweiler got another chance after Savage got a concussion early in the second quarter of a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Osweiler had struggled with inconsistency and turnovers before being benched, but was better on Sunday when he threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

This game will be an opportunity for Osweiler to redeem himself after failing to live up to expectations in his first season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in the off-season.

Osweiler has thrown for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season. This will be his first post-season start after he was benched in favour of Peyton Manning before the playoffs last season with the Denver Broncos.