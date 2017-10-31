Broncos coach mulling a change at quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph is contemplating a change at quarterback but wants to wait until Wednesday to make anything official.

That way, if he does decide to bench Trevor Siemian, he can tell his players first.

Joseph said Tuesday that should he make a move, it would be to Brock Osweiler, not Paxton Lynch, who has only practiced a handful of times since spraining his throwing shoulder two months ago.

The Broncos were off Tuesday following their 29-19 loss at Kansas City, their fourth defeat in five games, one marked by what Joseph called a "mind-boggling" five turnovers, including three "horrific" interceptions by Siemian.

Because the Broncos are working on a short week, Joseph could ultimately decide against a change and instead simplify the game plan for Siemian when the Broncos (3-4) visit the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) on Sunday.